Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Price Performance

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,568 shares of company stock worth $6,158,627. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

