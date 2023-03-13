Sapphire Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $23.70 million and approximately $7,588.46 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,655.50 or 0.06917852 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00068748 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

