Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Saul Centers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

BFS stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $873.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Saul Centers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Saul Centers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

