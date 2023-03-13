Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sawai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Sawai Group Price Performance

SWGHF remained flat at $27.00 during trading hours on Friday. Sawai Group has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

