Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.40

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.40 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.40 ($0.15), with a volume of 1396812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.10 ($0.16).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Stock Down 5.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.88. The stock has a market cap of £111.91 million, a PE ratio of -187.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

