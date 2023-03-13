Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 343,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,261. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.