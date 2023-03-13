Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.57.

Several research firms have commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,712,000 after buying an additional 305,881 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $59.27 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.