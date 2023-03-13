Scotiabank Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$60.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SJ. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.80.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SJ opened at C$55.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.11. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$30.54 and a 52 week high of C$55.67.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

About Stella-Jones

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

