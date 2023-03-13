Scotiabank Trims Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Target Price to C$10.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

