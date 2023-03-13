Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Price Down 11%

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.61. 386,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 696,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,359.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 239,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,516,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,839,000 after acquiring an additional 86,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,651,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.