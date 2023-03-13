Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $25.04 on Monday, hitting $197.65. 9,330,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,513. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $202.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,254 shares of company stock worth $23,701,263. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

