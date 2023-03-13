Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $202.30

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $202.30 and last traded at $202.30, with a volume of 660698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Securities cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Seagen Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.79.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,254 shares of company stock worth $23,701,263 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Seagen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

