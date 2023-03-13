Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $200.25 on Monday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $200.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.79.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,254 shares of company stock worth $23,701,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

