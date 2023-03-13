Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Down 67.8% in February

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the February 13th total of 91,300 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Secoo Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SECO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 420,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Secoo has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
