Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Down 67.8% in February

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the February 13th total of 91,300 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Secoo Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SECO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 420,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Secoo has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

