Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $205.20

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 205.20 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.51), with a volume of 189213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.54).

Securities Trust of Scotland Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 220.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 224.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,507.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

