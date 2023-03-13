Seiren Games Network (SERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $291.90 Million

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and $23,781.27 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00417786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.52 or 0.28239588 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

