SelfKey One Day Volume Hits $63.54 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $54.67 million and $63.54 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00418698 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,859.01 or 0.28301215 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

