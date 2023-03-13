Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,346. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Semtech has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $73.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,270,000 after buying an additional 2,885,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Semtech by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 716,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

