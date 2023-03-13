ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Increased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 311.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.75. 415,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.10 and its 200 day moving average is $412.53.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

