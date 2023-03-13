ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Gap Down to $62.77

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.77, but opened at $57.44. ServisFirst Bancshares shares last traded at $54.88, with a volume of 145,523 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFBS. StockNews.com downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.88.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

