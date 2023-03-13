Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,900 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($34.87) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.28) to GBX 3,000 ($36.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.07) price target on Shell in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($38.48) to GBX 3,100 ($37.28) and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.08) target price on Shell in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,947.45 ($35.44).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,544.50 ($30.60) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,450.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,373.46. The company has a market capitalization of £176.08 billion, a PE ratio of 535.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,871.20 ($22.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($31.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,021.05%.

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($29.85) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($215,279.77). In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.08) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($239,444.81). Also, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($29.85) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($215,279.77). Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

