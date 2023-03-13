Short Interest in Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Drops By 57.3%

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STGAF remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Friday. Afentra has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

Afentra Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the Corporate and Africa segment. The company was founded by Harry George Wilson, Nigel Alan Quinton and Richard Anthony O’Toole on September 30, 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

