Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Increases By 20.0%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

