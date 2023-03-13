Short Interest in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Increases By 20.0%

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Avalon Acquisition by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 29,535 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 16,333.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 999,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 993,900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Avalon Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.38. 1,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,739. Avalon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

