Short Interest in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Declines By 21.5%

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.40. 1,116,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. Azenta has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

