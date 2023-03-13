Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Declines By 38.6%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKRIY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.57) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.50 ($10.11) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.90 ($8.40) to €8.40 ($8.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Ireland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. 329,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,228. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

