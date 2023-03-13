Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Increases By 87.1%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the February 13th total of 79,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 134,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $425.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bel Fuse by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

