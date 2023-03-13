Short Interest in Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Expands By 66.7%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Benesse Stock Performance

Shares of BSEFY traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 227. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. Benesse has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

Get Benesse alerts:

Benesse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Kids and Family, Nursing Care and Childcare, Berlitz, and Others. The Domestic Education segment operates correspondence education courses for elementary school to high school students and education business for schools and cram schools.

Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.