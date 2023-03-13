Short Interest in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Grows By 38.7%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the February 13th total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,991. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 587,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,472. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

