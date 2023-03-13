Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Declines By 50.0%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 650,600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Borqs Technologies Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:BRQS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. 3,032,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,834. Borqs Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 942.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 350,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,440 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services.

