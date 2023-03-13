Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Drops By 21.4%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

