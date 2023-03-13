Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Declines By 44.6%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.0 days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance
CAIAF remained flat at $30.98 during midday trading on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90.
About CA Immobilien Anlagen
