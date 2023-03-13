Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Decreases By 20.2%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 425,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of CADNF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546. Cascades has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

