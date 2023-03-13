Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Rises By 102.7%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the February 13th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 628,759 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 296,536 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,144,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 282,353 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $901,000.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:IGR opened at $5.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.