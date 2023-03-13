Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Increases By 70.6%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CFBK stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $20.12. 22,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.62. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 14.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

About CF Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.