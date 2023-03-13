Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Decreases By 65.9%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the February 13th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 31,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,564. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

