Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 18.7%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,098,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 2,581,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

Shares of CHPXF remained flat at $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

