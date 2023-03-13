Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Drops By 41.3%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Cogeco Price Performance

Shares of Cogeco stock remained flat at $45.10 on Friday. 76 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. Cogeco has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

