Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Increases By 200.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Commercial National Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:CEFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 149. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

