Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Increases By 200.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Commercial National Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:CEFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 149. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.
About Commercial National Financial
