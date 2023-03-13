Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Expands By 31.0%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERES. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 210,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 174,125 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 326.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 194,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 148,650 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $794,000.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES remained flat at $10.19 during trading hours on Friday. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

