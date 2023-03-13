Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Expands By 272.7%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 472,600 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the February 13th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 143,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.20%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enservco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 9.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

