Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Expands By 272.7%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 472,600 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the February 13th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 143,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.54.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.20%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.
