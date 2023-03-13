Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Rises By 18.5%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTEC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 28.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.85. The stock had a trading volume of 94,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,481. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $95.22 and a twelve month high of $158.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.84.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

