Short Interest in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Increases By 98.8%

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the February 13th total of 43,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Graham by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth $92,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 59.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 3.5% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 527,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth $652,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Stock Down 1.9 %

Graham stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,639. Graham has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

