Short Interest in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Drops By 23.9%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,860,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 20,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,978,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,834,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $133.54.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after buying an additional 5,052,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,466 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,658 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.