Short Interest in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Drops By 23.9%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,860,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 20,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,978,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,834,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $133.54.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.
Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
