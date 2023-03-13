Short Interest in Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Increases By 96.5%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500,300 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the February 13th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,003.0 days.

Kinnevik Price Performance

KNKBF stock remained flat at C$14.88 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.76. Kinnevik has a 1-year low of C$11.55 and a 1-year high of C$25.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNKBF shares. Danske lowered shares of Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

Featured Stories

