Short Interest in Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Expands By 88.4%

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

MYNZ traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 58,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.83. Mainz Biomed has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYNZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.