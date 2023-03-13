Short Interest in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Grows By 16.5%

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 47,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Nicholas Financial Price Performance

NICK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600. The company has a quick ratio of 28.88, a current ratio of 28.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nicholas Financial has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Insider Activity at Nicholas Financial

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,439,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,758,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Royal bought 10,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,220.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,439,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,758,333.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nicholas Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICK. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

