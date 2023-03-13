Short Interest in Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Expands By 15.4%

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 571,100 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 495,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RELOF remained flat at C$15.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.45. Relo Group has a 1-year low of C$15.39 and a 1-year high of C$15.39.

Relo Group, Inc provides corporate fringe benefit services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as leisure and accommodation services, as well as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services.

