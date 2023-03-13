Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Increases By 234.8%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.5 days.

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of Siltronic stock remained flat at $72.90 during trading on Friday. Siltronic has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $111.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSLLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siltronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

