Short Interest in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Decreases By 16.9%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Silver Spike Investment in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.30 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSIC traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463. Silver Spike Investment has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

